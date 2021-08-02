STRONG Ohio

-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is bringing back his proposal to create more gun regulations which he says will reduce crime around the state. These were…
The Ohio General Assembly has wrapped up one of the most tumultuous years in state history, with a pandemic, economic downturn, and bribery scandal all…
As state lawmakers return for a final week of their lame duck session, Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting he’ll veto a controversial gun bill they sent to him…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling on his fellow Republicans in the legislature to pass what he sees as common sense gun regulations. But lawmakers…
The leader of the Ohio House had pointed to that bill as an alternative to Gov. Mike DeWine’s anti-gun violence package – a proposal that is likely to be…
Gov. Mike DeWine has said his major priority for 2020 is to push for his anti-gun violence package in the legislature and DeWine took that message to…
For most of 2019, a lot of talk about guns focused on bills that would lift restrictions until the deadly mass shooting in Dayton turned the tables.The…
Gov. Mike DeWine says one of his top priorities in 2020 will be to push the package of gun and mental health law changes that he put forward after the…
Lawmakers are preparing to hold more hearings on a bill that makes it easier to use lethal force as self-defense in a threatening situation, but Gov. Mike…
Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details…