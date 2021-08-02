-
Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown, is critical of President Trump’s tariffs. Brown has advocated for tariffs against China in the past and says he…
-
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) visited the Ohio State Fair to mingle with hundreds of farmers from around the state as news spread that President…
-
John Kasich went on one last tour of the Ohio State Fair as governor. His visit comes as Ohio farmers are caught in the middle of an international trade…
-
A new poll shows overall, nearly seven in ten Ohio voters surveyed say they are very or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right…
-
Ohio hog farmers are reacting to the news that China is planning to attach a tariff on U.S. pork exports. That’s in response to the U.S. proposed tariff…
-
People who work in Ohio’s largest industry are getting hit with a triple threat – a bad economy, heavy rain and cool temperatures, and now the possibility…