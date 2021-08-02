tax expenditures

-
The House version of Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget is expected sometime today, and there are big changes coming in it. And the timeline is getting tight,…
A panel of six lawmakers charged with looking at some of the $9 billion in state tax breaks has recommended none of them be eliminated or cut back for…
Ten months ago state lawmakers created a bipartisan panel with the power to review the state budget and make recommendations for ending billions in tax…
A panel of lawmakers was asked to look into how the state could transition to a flat tax rate. But they found that the state needs to address a $7 billion…
A conservative group is praising what looks to finally be the beginning of a committee that’s supposed to look into so-called tax loopholes. This is an…
Nine months after lawmakers created a committee to examine state tax breaks and loopholes to see which ones should be abolished or closed off, that…