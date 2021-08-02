-
State income tax collections have been down for the last two months, leading some to wonder whether Ohio will end the fiscal year with a surplus – or in…
There was less money coming in to the state last month from personal income taxes, but the budget department’s forecasts still appear to be on track to…
Two months into the fiscal year, the state budget department says its forecast for tax revenues is close to on track. August’s personal income tax take…
The state’s budget office is forecasting a surplus at the end of this fiscal year. Gov. John Kasich says he wants to take that extra money and adjust…
The state is off to a better than expected fiscal year with revenues coming in slightly higher than estimates. The new fiscal year, however, is seeing the…
For the second month in a row, the state has brought in more personal income tax revenue than it budgeted for, meaning its surplus is growing. The state’s…
Personal income tax revenue is back up again in the latest round of monthly reports from the state budget office. The state’s personal income tax haul for…
State tax revenue came in very close to estimates in November. That’s the second month in a row that forecasts have nearly right on target.Personal income…
After a tough year of forecasting last year, the state's budget projections turned out to be right on target for last month. The state budget office's…
State tax revenue came in below estimates last month, after two months of better-than-expected numbers. But the state says it’s still in good financial…