The two-year $75 billion state budget is awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature before the fiscal year expires tomorrow. The budget process was led by…
Democrats in Ohio’s Senate have laid out their priorities for the upcoming budget. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the…
Ohio Democratic lawmakers brought in a big crowd for their 11th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day at the Ohio Statehouse in order to keep people…
The number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program will more than double in the…
A Democratic lawmakers and longtime critic of private school vouchers says she’s not convinced there’s time to do a short-term fix to a huge expansion of…
Two Democratic women state representatives have asked Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine to reopen an investigation into…
Two Democratic state lawmakers have proposed a plan for universal health-care coverage for Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the…
A new report from a nonprofit group that tracks human trafficking says the crime is on the rise here in Ohio and nationally. The Polaris Project says 375…
Changes in the rules involving preschool funding in Ohio have caught the attention of a state lawmaker. Democratic Representative Teresa Fedor says more…