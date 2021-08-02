-
The bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports at the high school and college level, which is widely opposed by…
-
Two Republican lawmakers say they’re working on a bill that would support girls’ and women’s sports, by banning transgender girls and women from competing…
-
A new bill at the statehouse would prevent doctors from prescribing drugs to delay puberty or perform surgery to change a child’s gender. The bill is…
-
A bill that two conservative Republican lawmakers say asserts a parent’s right to decide if their transgender child should undergo treatment is getting…
-
Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that they say would protect the rights of parents who oppose efforts to help their transgender children…
-
Transgender Ohioans who want to change their birth certificates to reflect the gender with which they identify are filing a lawsuit against the state over…