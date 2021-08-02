-
The state’s jobless rate last month was unchanged from July. But that’s mixed news to some who watch the economy. The state’s unemployment rate has been…
Ohio’s unemployment rate has dropped again, to a level not seen in 16 years. The state’s jobless rate for April dropped to 4.3 percent, which is the…
The state’s jobless rate has fallen to 4.7 percent, its lowest level since last March. January’s unemployment rate went down two tenths of a point from…
Ohio’s unemployment rate inched down in December. And it was the lowest since last spring.Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down a…
After several months of holding steady, the state’s jobless rate has climbed to its highest level in nearly three years. The unemployment rate for August…
Ohio’s jobless rate for last month creeped up again, but the state maintains there’s still good news in the numbers. The unemployment rate for June was 5…
The jobless rate fell last month, but the state also lost jobs. That doesn't seem to make sense, but the state says there's positive news here.The jobless…
Last year was a hard one in a category that nearly every politician talks about and nearly every election hinges on: the economy. And specifically, it was…
The state’s jobless rate was 5% for January, which is unchanged from December. But officials say there’s good news in that number.Jon Keeling with the…
Ohio’s jobless rate ticked up slightly last month. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports September’s jobless rate was 4.8 percent, up a…