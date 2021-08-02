zach schiller

-
The 3% across the board income tax cut in the state budget, along with other tax changes, won’t do much for people making less than $110,000 a year,…
The fund that the state uses to pay jobless benefits is now broke – which was predicted even before the pandemic. And now state leaders are struggling…
Among the possible questions voters might face on the ballot this fall is whether they want to make it harder to raise the state income tax, by requiring…
Statehouse Republicans have championed recent tax changes, including the elimination of income taxes for those making less than $21,750 a year. But a new…
As the state’s budget shortfall approaches a billion dollars, a tax cut adopted four years ago is getting close attention. The small business tax cut…
While members of the House say the state budget they passed is balanced, Senators are worried they’re going to have to cut as much as $400 million from…