A tale of two levies: Ohio districts ask voters for money

More than 100 public school districts in Ohio will be asking voters to either approve or renew a tax levy, bond issue or income tax when they head to the polls this November.

Ohio’s public schools are funded by a combination of state, federal and local dollars, but how much schools receive from the state can vary based on the property values and income level in each community. Many of the state’s school districts – from the wealthiest to the poorest – are relying on levies to stay afloat.

Mariemont Schools

Mariemont Schools, a wealthy district located just outside of Cincinnati, and Mt. Healthy Schools, a high-poverty district on the north side of the city both have levies on the ballot this election. Despite their disparities in average resident income, the stakes for both districts are high.

Mariemont’s Superintendent Steven Estepp says the school district has consistently earned high marks for its academics and there’s been no shortage of parent and community support since he’s arrived.

“It is a community that loves its kids and values education and has a strong history of supporting its schools,” Estepp said.

In November, Estepp is hoping that support continues, as voters consider a levy that would raise more than $3 million annually so the district can maintain a balanced budget and avoid some major staffing cuts.

“We’re talking about 32 high quality staff members and positions that we would have to reduce,” Estepp said. “Significant reductions in our programming and services that we’re able to provide for our kids. Increased class sizes and just fewer course offerings and opportunities.”

Treasurer Tom Golinar says the budget crunch is directly tied to how much money it receives from the state. Since its residents are high-income, only a small portion of Mariemont’s overall funding comes from the state.

“They look at the wealth of the district, so they look at the property value per pupil and the median income of the residents. So, when they do that calculation for our school district, we are minimum funded by the state. So, we basically get 10% funding from the state. So that puts the burden on local property taxpayers. So, local property tax is about 72% of our revenues,” he said.

Mike Collins is with Support Ohio Schools, a non-profit that collects data on school levies and consults levy campaigns. He says there’s many schools in the same boat as Mariemont. Ohio recently changed the way it funds schools with the Fair School Funding Plan, but he says districts still aren’t getting enough support.

“It’s true across the board. The over-emphasis on property tax in the state of Ohio is [...] what causes this. And it’s basically a financial tragedy,” Collins said.

Proponents of the formula say it directs more of Ohio dollars to lower income districts.

Mt. Healthy

Even schools that get a larger chunk of their funding from the state can struggle. Mt. Healthy gets half of its funding from the state. But lower property taxes and bad financial decisions have led to them asking voters for support.

In early 2024, the state auditor placed Mt. Healthy Schools in a state of fiscal emergency after it was projected to reach a budget deficit topping $90 million by fiscal year 2028. The state’s audit revealed the district’s previous treasurer miscalculated budget forecasts. The school district also borrowed more than $10 million to construct a new early education building and spent federal pandemic emergency relief dollars to hire teachers and build a new Culinary Arts Center without a plan to sustain those additions long-term.

As a result, the district let go of nearly 100 staff members and teachers. Julie Wakefield president of Mt. Healthy’s teachers’ union addressed the cuts with the school board after they were announced in March.

“I speak on behalf of the 262 members of the Mt. Healthy Teachers’ Association when I say that the district has failed us. The district has failed our community. The district has failed our students,” she said.

To pull itself out of the hole, the board considered a levy to bring in $3 million a year but opted instead to go with a $1.5 million annual levy due to the financial strain it would put on the community.

Even if the levy passes, Mt. Healthy will likely need more cuts to inch itself closer to financial stability.

Mt. Healthy’s superintendent did not agree to an interview and so far, the school’s leaders have said little about what the district plan to do if the levy doesn’t pass next month.

That uncertain future isn’t unique to Mt. Healthy or Mariemont. Dozens of districts in Ohio are asking voters for financial support: Ohio has more school levies than any other state. Next month’s votes will help determine if they can hang on to their existing resources.