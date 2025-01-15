To post or not to post? BGSU research outlines the ethics of being an influencer

Around the world, more young people are turning to digital content creators for news and information. But, unlike traditional journalists at established media outlets, there aren’t guardrails or guidance to ensure independent online creators post ethically.

So, UNESCO, a United Nations agency devoted to creating peace, partnered with the Global Social Media Influencer Research Lab at Bowling Green State University. Together, they conducted a first-of-its-kind study into content creators’ motivations and habits.

UNESCO Digital Library Ha's research found that most influencers use the number of likes on a post to determine whether information is credible.

They anonymously surveyed more than 500 influencers from 45 countries with more than 1,000 followers. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed admitted that they do not verify information’s veracity before sharing it on their platform.

Instead, around 40% of digital content creators relied on a posts’ popularity, or number of likes, to determine whether information is true. Researcher Louisa Ha, who led the study, said that can lead to an insidious cycle of misinformation: false facts gain more credibility with every share.

“With each step, if nobody's checked, then the false information could spread even more and more and more,” Ha said.



Ethical dilemmas

Many of the digital content creators surveyed had good intentions for their posts, Ha said. But, still, they faced ethical dilemmas in creating content.

For example, many content creators are paid for product endorsements. While past research shows disclosing these paid partnerships is good both for influencer and consumer, many content creators are still wary about admitting they’re recommending a product they don’t use.

There’s no standardized rule, Ha said, so consumers are left to guess which endorsements are genuine.

“But how much of the products [the influencers] actually use, we don't know,” Ha said. “So the consumer has to make their own judgment or assumption, which may or may not be favorable.”

Bowling Green State University Louisa Ha led the research into the motivations and ethics of influencers for Bowling Green State University's Global Social Media Influencer Research Lab

Plus, the global nature of social media only compounds the challenges influencers face. Many influencers’ content is viewed internationally across borders. Ha said that makes it vital for digital content creators to have a basic understanding of copyright and defamation laws across the world.

“We usually just think about our own country because we are familiar with our own culture,” Ha said. “But when the content is out of your country, the perception is different.”

Increasing media literacy

The survey findings show that influencers need more professional support, Ha said. She encourages international organizations like UNESCO to continue to research influencer habits and develop guidelines for content creators who want to strengthen their media literacy.

“We found many influencers did not belong to any professional associations. Even though they exist, they are really not doing too much for them,” Ha explained.

She wants to see more fact-checking training created for digital content creators. As the lines between traditional media and digital content creation blur, Ha believes journalists and digital content creators need to work together to enhance the quality of information shared online.

“By integrating accountability measures into their training, we can ensure that these actors are equipped not only to produce reliable content but also to actively contribute to a healthier digital information landscape,” the report concludes.