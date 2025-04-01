NASA HQ might need a new space. Lawmakers are suggesting Ohio

NASA’s lease on its Washington, D.C. headquarters expires in three years. Some Ohio legislators say that’s enough time to complete an important mission: convince the federal government to relocate the nerve system of NASA to Cleveland.

A bipartisan group of Ohio’s congressional delegation, including 11 representatives and both senators, sent a letter to vice president J.D. Vance, requesting the office be relocated to Ohio. The lawmakers argued that Cleveland was the best choice for NASA’s headquarters, given it’s home to the NASA Glenn Research Center , which focuses on technological advancements in spaceflight.

“Ohio is the only place that NASA headquarters should land,” said U.S. Congressman Max Miller, who represents Ohio's 7th Congressional District. “We're uniquely suited to meet the goals of this administration's objectives when it comes to efficiency, affordability, and the decentralization of Washington D.C.”

Miller said the relocation would help with President Donald Trump’s goal of decentralizing federal agencies and cutting down on costs. He said Ohio has a lower cost of living than Washington, ensuring taxpayer savings.

“This is the perfect place for NASA headquarters to go,” Miller said. “I think it will be great for the federal government when it comes to technology and innovation to get outside of the swamp.”

A space race

But, Ohio isn’t the only one with its hat in the ring: Texas, Alabama and Florida are all making their case. Houston is home to the NASA Johnson Space Center . Huntsville has the Marshall Flight Center . Cape Canaveral has the Kennedy Space Center , home to some of NASA’s most historic launches.

Still, Miller believes Ohio is the best bet, being the closest to the capitol.

“Florida … [is] way too expensive, too many people. Alabama [is a] natural disaster territory zone. And Texas, well, Texas is cute. They have enough things, so let's put them on the sidelines. It's all about Ohio and we have a lot to offer,” Miller said.

And, it’s not the only space-related office the state is vying for. Ohio state legislators recently made their case for the Space Command Center, the U.S. Space Force’s central operations, to be placed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base just east of Dayton.

Shooting for the stars

Governor Mike DeWine and many northeast Ohio business leaders have joined in on the push, writing additional letters of support. If they are successful in their bid, Miller said it would have an incredible impact on the state.

Ohio’s universities and K-12 schools could visit and take advantage of the headquarters in Cleveland. Plus, he said it would give the state “program authority” to create public and private partnerships between NASA and the state’s manufacturing businesses.

“This will only boon the entire state, not just the district because we don't have every manufacturing facility in the seventh [district] that NASA Glenn would need in headquarters to bring into the fold,” Miller said.

The Trump administration has not yet commented on whether they will move the headquarters to Ohio or out of Washington at all. But, Miller is confident the state’s got a shot. Especially, he said, if they can get the support of Vice President J.D. Vance, a former Ohio senator.

He said once Trump’s pick for NASA chief administrator, Jared Isaacman, is confirmed to head up the agency, the state will be ready to prove its merit.

“What better home for NASA headquarters than Cleveland, Ohio, as we are working on this technology that can actually get us to Mars and we're the only ones doing it.”