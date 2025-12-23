Transforming Cincinnati and themselves — 47 and on a journey to being ‘whole’

Earlier this year, WVXU in Cincinnati hosted Next Gen Radio. The organization trains the next generation of journalists, teaching them how to report and produce a non-narrated audio piece. This week, we're sharing a few of their stories.

Morgan Shneider produced today’s piece about Tristan Vaught, a longtime LGBTQ+ community leader, who began medically transitioning just before their 46th birthday.

“I feel more whole,” Vaught said. “I feel a little more connected to the world.”

