The Ohio News Fund exists to support The Ohio Newsroom, a statewide collaboration of Ohio’s public media stations.

The Ohio News Fund raises philanthropic support to ensure Ohioans have access to trusted, interesting, and fact-based journalism at a time when many communities are losing reliable local news. Every dollar contributed helps sustain and expand reporting that connects communities and neighbors, informs and inspires, and empowers people across Ohio.

Five pillars guide TON’s work: covering stories from Ohio’s news deserts, going deeper into local station reporting to connect communities, highlighting regional culture and good-news stories, amplifying underrepresented voices, and putting Ohio’s experiences into a broader national context.

The Ohio Newsroom's Narrative Pillars

  • Connect: The Ohio Newsroom connects communities and neighbors across the state. We add statewide context to local stories, helping Ohioans see how their experiences reflect broader challenges and solutions.
  • Uplift: The Ohio Newsroom tells stories of hope, pride, and local ingenuity that strengthen community identity. We give listeners something to feel good about and to leave them with inspiration.
  • Cover: The Ohio Newsroom focuses our reporting where it’s needed most—rural and underserved communities overlooked by commercial media. Our stories join all areas of our state.
  • Amplify: The Ohio Newsroom centers on all our voices in our state to ensure every Ohioan is reflected in our journalism.
  • Position: The Ohio Newsroom surfaces ideas and stories from Ohio that matter nationally, connecting our state to the broader American narrative.

About The Ohio Newsroom

  • Collaboration: The Ohio Newsroom is a collaboration of Ohio’s public media newsroom powered by the 84 journalists across the state.
  • Coverage: A public radio signal blankets the entire state. The Ohio Newsroom reaches every part of the state.
  • Trusted: The Ohio Newsroom is part of the trusted journalism fueled by public media. The stories are non-partisan, community-centered, and solutions-based.
  • Reach: The Ohio Newsroom stories reach 700,000 Ohioans each week.

About Today From The Ohio Newsroom

  • 4 minute radio feature airing every weekday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
  • Co-branded with local stations.
  • Carried by all public radio and TV stations statewide.
  • Distributed on Web, as a podcast, and as a newsletter.
  • “Appointment” listening—designated times each morning and afternoon.

A TON of Impact

Amplifies local voices...

Bottles of maple syrup line on a wooden shelf. They are decorated with green, blue and yellow ribbons.
The Ohio Newsroom
How one Ohio county is celebrating its maple syrup making history
Erin Gottsacker
Geauga County in northeast Ohio says its maple festival is the oldest in the state — and the country.

Highlights Solutions...

A colorful poster celebrates recent graduates.
The Ohio Newsroom
How a Rust Belt city is beating the literacy odds
Erin Gottsacker
Steubenville is a standout when it comes to third grade reading proficiency.

Stories reach across geographic and party lines...

Sparks fly from a welding tool as a person in safety gear works. The state has invested money to aid Ohio high school students in getting hands on experience in fields like advanced manufacturing.
The Ohio Newsroom
Ohio bet big on career technical education. Advocates say it’s just the start
Kendall Crawford
Career and technical education programs expanded in the state after a big investment. The Fordham Institute hopes to see more growth.

Connects along urban, suburban, and rural divides...

Members of a choir hold sheet music as a conductor directs them in song.
The Ohio Newsroom
How a thousand-voice chorus is creating statewide connection
Erin Gottsacker
A chorus of a thousand voices from across the state will perform in Columbus next month, with hopes that the harmony they create will transcend the stage.

