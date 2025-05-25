The Ohio News Fund exists to support The Ohio Newsroom, a statewide collaboration of Ohio’s public media stations.

The Ohio News Fund raises philanthropic support to ensure Ohioans have access to trusted, interesting, and fact-based journalism at a time when many communities are losing reliable local news. Every dollar contributed helps sustain and expand reporting that connects communities and neighbors, informs and inspires, and empowers people across Ohio.

Five pillars guide TON’s work: covering stories from Ohio’s news deserts, going deeper into local station reporting to connect communities, highlighting regional culture and good-news stories, amplifying underrepresented voices, and putting Ohio’s experiences into a broader national context.

The Ohio Newsroom's Narrative Pillars

About The Ohio Newsroom

About Today From The Ohio Newsroom

4 minute radio feature airing every weekday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

and Co-branded with local stations.

Carried by all public radio and TV stations statewide.

TV stations statewide. Distributed on Web, as a podcast, and as a newsletter.

“Appointment” listening—designated times each morning and afternoon.

A TON of Impact

