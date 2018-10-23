Counterfeiting Was Not Banned By Ohio Law, Until Now

By 5 minutes ago
  • Rep. Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek) holds up a counterfeit bill to prove how realistic the fake money can look. His legislation, signed into law by Gov. John Kasich, makes counterfeiting illegal on the state level.
    Rep. Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek) holds up a counterfeit bill to prove how realistic the fake money can look. His legislation, signed into law by Gov. John Kasich, makes counterfeiting illegal on the state level.
    Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill into law making counterfeiting illegal in Ohio. The use of fake money was never outlawed on the state level until now. Lawmakers see this as another tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Republican Representative Rick Perales says federal law enforcement have been inundated with counterfeiting cases. He says making it illegal on the state level allows county prosecutors to go after offenders while federal agents can focus on bigger cases.

Perales says in the past, those offenders would’ve been charged with other crimes like forgery but they wouldn’t stick.

“The bad guys kept getting out of jail and Ohio had really gotten to be known as a safe haven for counterfeiters,” says Perales.

Law enforcement agencies say the large majority of counterfeit money is used to buy drugs. They say this crackdown will hopefully deliver a blow to opioid dealers.

Tags: 
counterfeit
Ohio opioid crisis

Related Content

Kasich Signs Bill To Increase Penalties For Major Drug Trafficking Offenses

By Aug 1, 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill into law that increases penalties for drug trafficking. 

Number Of Opioid Prescriptions Decreasing

By Mar 5, 2018
Shutterstock.com

Though an estimated 11 Ohioans a day are dying from fatal opioid-related overdoses, fewer opioid pills are being prescribed to patients in Ohio. 

Ohio Health Care Providers Must Now Follow New Rules When Prescribing Opioids

By Jan 4, 2018
Dan Konik

Though rates of prescription overdose deaths in Ohio are at a six-year low, there are new rules on collecting data on opioid prescriptions going into effect. 