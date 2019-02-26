DeWine Talked To Trump About Lordstown Shutdown Before Surprising Comment

President Trump told governors yesterday that automakers are returning to Ohio and other states, a remark he’s said before that fact checkers have found to be untrue. Gov. Mike DeWine was among the guests who heard that comment.

DeWine said he talked with Trump at a dinner the night before, and that the president is very aware and concerned about the impending shutdown of the GM plant in Lordstown.

“I did not have a chance to talk with him about his statement about auto companies that are returning to Ohio," DeWine said.

And DeWine said he has no commitments from GM about the facility’s future: “My impression is that they’re probably not going to put a new line back in Lordstown. It’s also my impression that they are talking to other companies about coming into Ohio.”

Ohio’s Democratic US Senator Sherrod Brown said Trump’s comments are "a slap in the face" to 1,600 workers who would lose their jobs if the plant closes next month.