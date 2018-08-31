Ohio Statehouse Prepares For This Year's September 11th Memorial

Every year since 2002, the Statehouse puts out a flag memorial on the lawn to remember victims of September 11th, 2001. Organizers are getting ready for this year’s display and volunteers are being invited to help put out the flags for this year’s event.

Statehouse spokesman Luke Stedke says the annual display consists of 2,977 small flags on the capitol grounds – one for each of the people who perished in the terrorist attacks 17 years ago.

“Seen from above – you see two towers. You see a strip in the middle that represents the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. And then, in the center, towards the north end is the Pentagon.”

Stedke says there will be a memorial service on Monday September 10th at 5 pm. The public is invited to attend and help place flags in the display afterward. Once it’s finished, the display will remain in place until the close of business on Thursday, September 13th.

Four Poor Peoples Campaign Protestors Peacefully Removed From Demonstration At The Ohio Statehouse

By May 29, 2018
Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

Advocates for low-income Ohioans continue what they are calling the “Poor People’s Protest.” And this latest one at the Statehouse culminated with some activists being removed from the premises without a struggle.

Wreath Laying Ceremony At The Ohio Statehouse

By May 25, 2018
Jo Ingles

Communities throughout the state are holding memorial events this weekend to remember those who have lost their lives while serving their country. A wreath was laid at the Veteran’s Plaza at the Ohio Statehouse. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles produced this audio portrait of Governor Kasich’s annual wreath-laying ceremony.

Poor People's Campaign Kicks Off At Ohio Statehouse

By May 14, 2018
Jo Ingles

Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for Americans living in poverty in what was called the “Poor People’s Campaign.” But advocates for poor Ohioans say the problems that existed are still common. So, they’re relaunching the effort that was first kicked off a half a century ago.

Aerospace Enthusiasts Prepare For Statehouse Event

By Nov 22, 2017
Ohio Channel

There’s an event taking place Tuesday at the Statehouse that is out of this world. 

Famous Old Building Gets New Efficient Lighting

By Oct 6, 2017
Columbus, Ohio
Statehouse News Bureau

Many homeowners throughout the state have changed to more efficient light bulbs. Now, one of the state’s most storied and iconic buildings will be getting a lighting upgrade too. 