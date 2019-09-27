Brown Says 50K Ohioans Left Out Of Trump's New Overtime Rule

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream in Columbus announcing the Obama Administration’s new overtime salary threshold in May 2016.
    Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is taking on President Donald Trump's new overtime rule, saying the increased salary threshold to require overtime pay isn't high enough. 

A rule created under President Barack Obama increased the salary threshold so everyone making $47,000 or less would be required overtime pay.

But it's Trump's proposal that will go into effect, allowing OT for people making $35,500 or less.

Brown says Trump's rule leaves about 1.5 million people around the country, and about 50,000 Ohioans, without overtime pay compared to Obama's plan.

"The president always talks about how he supports workers but this essentially a betrayal of moderate income workers," says Brown.

Business groups had voiced concern that the Obama proposal would have killed jobs.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman commended Trump's new rule.

“I applaud the administration for updating the 15 year old overtime threshold rule allowing an estimated 1.2 million workers to become eligible for overtime under the new policy,” Portman said in a written statement.

