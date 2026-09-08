A month after TPS ends for Haiti, immigration enforcement surges in Springfield

More than a month has passed since the Trump administration’s order to end temporary protected status for Haiti took effect.

Since then, immigration enforcement in Springfield has ramped up. The small southwest Ohio city has seen at least 380 arrests, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

Many Haitian residents have been fitted with ankle monitors , sparking fear, embarrassment and distress. Some are too fearful to leave their house, relying on local churches and community members to bring them food donations and other support.

Kathryn Mobley joined The Ohio Newsroom to share how the community of Springfield is responding to the increased immigration enforcement.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

On what’s changed in Springfield since the end of Haiti’s TPS

MOBLEY: There have been more ICE agents in the city of Springfield. ICE agents have been picking up people early in the morning when they're coming home from work at gas stations. They picked up a pastor. They've been going to people's homes and picking them up.

The Department of Homeland Security sent out letters to Haitian immigrants in Springfield requiring them to report to the ICE Office either in Blue Ash or in Westerville. They were interviewed for about an hour or so. Their paperwork was reviewed and, more often than not, they returned back to their homes with an ankle monitor affixed to one of their legs.

It's caused shame and humiliation. Many of the immigrants equate it to being shackled as if they're a slave. As a result, there's a new campaign that's been launched in the city of Springfield by nonprofits and faith leaders and individuals who are concerned about the community called ‘Unshackle Springfield.’

On the recent suicide of 20-year-old Haitian resident Pierre Damas Bel

MOBLEY: He was a first-year student at Wright State University and an avid soccer player. He was well-liked, he was a quiet young man, and highly, highly intelligent. He was studying neuroscience to become a physician.

Springfield City School District Pierre Damas Bel graduated from Springfield High School in May of 2026.

His parents pointed to his social media posts where he said he was depressed. He was humiliated wearing the ankle monitor. He repeatedly told friends, ‘Ankle monitors are for people who are criminals. I'm not. Why do I have to wear this ankle monitor?’

The Department of Homeland Security has spoken out and said they are not responsible for Pierre's death and that, at the end of the day, he had the option of either wearing the ankle monitor or being detained.

On legal options moving forward for Haitians in Ohio

MOBLEY: There really are not any legal avenues. TPS, temporary protected status, is over for the nation of Haiti. For example, with Pierre, he had already applied for asylum. So the fact these immigrants have applied for other pathways that does not save them from potentially having to wear an ankle monitor.

Now, there are vigils. It's not just in Springfield, they're coming from Yellow Springs, from Cincinnati, from Columbus. All across Ohio, people are rallying around the Haitian immigrants and other immigrants and demanding ICE stop using the ankle monitors and demanding DHS allow the legal process to carry out for individuals who have already applied for asylum or business visas or education visas.

On DHS urging Haitians to move to Canada or other countries

MOBLEY: These people cannot just easily pick up and go to another country. That's not realistic. For example, if they want to go to Canada, they have to have a family member who's in Canada who would sponsor them. Or they have to possess a skill or talent that the nation recognizes, appreciates, and says, ‘Yes, we need that, so come on in.’ And bottom line, it's expensive.

So right now, the Department of Homeland Security has said in Springfield and all across Ohio, it will continue its efforts of apprehending immigrants, including Haitian immigrants. The people I've spoken with who have been hosting the vigils, they say they're not going to stop either.