At the Black Swamp Curling Center in Bowling Green, teams of athletes bent over brooms last weekend, frantically scrubbing sheets of ice in hopes of placing at the annual Mucky Duck Mixed Doubles Bonspiel.

The annual curling tournament draws athletes from Canada to Alabama. And lately, many say participation in the winter sport is booming.

“When I was a kid, I only ever heard of curling in the Olympics, and I was like, ‘I wonder how they get into that?’” said Cassidy Dauer, marketing chair for the Bowling Green Curling Club. “It's such a unique sport, but it is growing in popularity.”

Dauer started curling two years ago. Now, she’s hooked.

“I jumped in with both feet,” she said. “I've been going, going, going. I'm in three leagues. I bonspiel as much as I can.”

She’s not the only one to take to the sport. From Bowling Green to Cincinnati to Mayfield, curling clubs across Ohio say the sport is sweeping through the state.

Curling 101

Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom A line of curling brooms hang in a line at the Black Swamp Curling Center in Bowling Green.

Rick Bush, who’s been throwing rocks with the Bowling Green Curling Club for eight years, thinks of the game as a cross between shuffleboard and bocce ball.

To start, athletes slide into a deep, low lunge, then release a granite stone so it glides across sheets of pebbled ice.

“All we ask you to do is to balance on one foot standing on a Teflon slider while you're on ice,” Bush said, with a hint of sarcasm. “Simplest thing you could possibly do.”

As the stone slides down its lane, sweepers scrub the ice in front of it with a broom, coaxing their stones to go further or move in one direction. Ultimately, they want the rocks to land on a target at the far end of the ice.

“The more rocks you have closer to the center, the more points you score at the end,” Bush said.

He first gave curling a try eight years ago. Like many, he discovered it through the Olympics.

Olympic success

In 2018, Team USA won its first Olympic curling gold in the men’s tournament. Earlier this year, the mixed doubles team clinched silver in the Milano Cortina games. And now, the first professional franchise-based curling league is preparing to embark on its inaugural full season.

All of this success translates to greater participation in curling clubs across Ohio.

Dave Wroblewski curls with the Mayfield Curling Club near Cleveland and says participation has climbed over the past decade.

“It always grows a little bit every Olympics,” he said. “We probably have doubled our club membership and still have room for everybody.”

Cincinnati has seen similar growth.

“We often joke when John Shuster made the shot to win the gold medal several years ago that we had more web traffic in the hour after that game than we had in our club's history,” said Brody White, vice president of the Cincinnati Curling Club.

Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom Competitors sweep the ice as they aim to advance in Bowling Green's Mucky Duck Mixed Doubles Bonspiel.

In the years since that Olympic gold, they built a facility with dedicated curling ice, and membership has jumped fourfold, he said. Last year alone, the club hosted over a thousand people for beginner “learn to curl” classes.

White says once people try the sport, it’s hard to give it up.

“The first time someone slides and doesn't fall over, everybody cheers. It’s amazing,” he said. “But very quickly people go, ‘Wait a minute, I'm more athletic than that person.’ So you have this half an hour where people are super supportive and then they start getting competitive.”

But a good game isn’t the only thing that keeps people coming back, Cassidy Dauer says.

“The winning team of every game buys the losing team drinks. You sit around and you hang out and talk. There's a very big social aspect to curling,” she said.

For her and most people at the Bowling Green bonspiel, events like these are a way to pass the winter with good cheer, good friends and good curling.