-
Two new health orders are now in effect that relax rules for Ohio professional and youth sports as well as wedding and entertainment venues. The orders…
-
Two Republican lawmakers say they’re working on a bill that would support girls’ and women’s sports, by banning transgender girls and women from competing…
-
Lawmakers want to crack down on schools and coaches that force students to participate in only one extra-curricular activity. They say the one-sport rule…
-
Many Ohioans will be rooting for the Cleveland Indians as they play in the American League Division Series. But some baseball enthusiasts are hoping…