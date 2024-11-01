Election 2024

-
There are many important races and issues on the ballot in Ohio.
More than 2.5 million Ohioans have cast ballots ahead of Election Day.
The only issue going before Ohio voters statewide this November drew multi-millions in contributions both for and against it, according to recent filing documents.
The seat held by Ohio's Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is closely watched because it could change the balance of that body.
Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is one of the tightest and costliest in the country. Bernie Moreno has been on the road in the final stretch for a last outreach to voters.
This is the first presidential election in Ohio where voters are required to show a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID or a state-issued ID.
Outside the U.S. Senate race, Ohio’s elections have gotten little attention from national political figures on the trail.
Opponents of Ohio's Issue 1 say the ballot language is fair and accurate, but backers of the redistricting amendment say the wording is confusing to voters.
Ohio's two Black Republican state lawmakers have diverged from their Black Democratic colleagues on Issue 1.
For the second time in state history, the candidates for Ohio Supreme Court are running under party labels, and there are some big differences between those running for each seat.