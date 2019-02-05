Bill To Eliminate The "Pink Tax" In Ohio Is Reintroduced

Once again, a proposal to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products has resurfaced in the Ohio Legislature. But this time, it has bi-partisan co-sponsors. And it has a companion bill that goes one step further.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Dayton) is co-sponsoring the bill, along with Democratic Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) that makes tampons and sanitary pads tax free. In the last legislature, it was proposed by Democrats and didn’t make it through the legislative process. Antani says since other hygienic items like toothpaste are already tax free.

“And the fact that feminine hygiene products are not, frankly, is discriminatory," Antani says.

Antani has added a companion bill that also exempts tax on disposable baby diapers but it does not, at this point, include cloth or adult diapers as well. Kelly says 15 other states have passed a "Pink Tax" repeal.