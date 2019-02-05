Bill To Eliminate The "Pink Tax" In Ohio Is Reintroduced

  • Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) w/ Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Dayton) and other supporters of the legislation
    Jo Ingles

Once again, a proposal to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products has resurfaced in the Ohio Legislature. But this time, it has bi-partisan co-sponsors. And it has a companion bill that goes one step further. 

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Dayton) is co-sponsoring the bill, along with Democratic Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) that makes tampons and sanitary pads tax free. In the last legislature, it was proposed by Democrats and didn’t make it through the legislative process. Antani says since other hygienic items like toothpaste are already tax free.

“And the fact that feminine hygiene products are not, frankly, is discriminatory," Antani says.

Antani has added a companion bill that also exempts tax on disposable baby diapers but it does not, at this point, include cloth or adult diapers as well. Kelly says 15 other states have passed a "Pink Tax" repeal. 

Ohio House Votes To Eliminate The "Pink Tax"

By Dec 5, 2018
Shane Walker

Democratic lawmakers in the Ohio House who have been pushing for years to eliminate sales tax for feminine hygiene products were finally able to get it through – and nearly unanimously. But this time, it was part of a larger tax related bill.

Testifying For Tax Free Tampons

By Oct 10, 2017
Boxed
Jo Ingles

Backers of a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene supplies from the state sales tax say it’s simply not fair that women in Ohio are paying taxes on medical supplies they need. 

The Move To Abolish The Pink Tax

By Feb 20, 2017
credit chatiyanon/Shutterstock.com

Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill that they say would save consumers, and in particular women, about $4 million a year. 

The Fight Over Tampon Taxes

By Mar 29, 2016
Ohiochannel.org

There are two efforts underway to make feminine hygiene products tax-free in Ohio.