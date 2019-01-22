DeWine Emphasizes Public Service While Addressing Cabinet

By Jan 22, 2019

More than two dozen nominated state agency directors gathered for Gov. Mike DeWine's first cabinet meeting where DeWine emphasized a mentality of public service.

The appointed department heads took a group photo and posed with the governor for individual swearing-in pics. Then DeWine held his first cabinet meeting to lay out his vision.

“Cabinet members should have the attitude that we’re the servant of the people. We need to understand that they are constituents we’re gonna talk about being responsive to the public,” says DeWine.

The first cabinet meeting included Lt. Gov. Jon Husted discussing the first steps for InnovateOhio which will work on escalating the use of technology within each department.

DeWine has assembled a diverse cabinet, compared to past governors, with a majority of departments being led by women and a handful of appointees being people of color. 

The cabinet directors are subject to approval by the Ohio Senate to make their appointments official. The Senate plans to begin holding committee hearings on those appointments this month.

