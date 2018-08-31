FirstEnergy Closing Ohio Coal Plant

  • W.H. Sammis Plant in Stratton, OH
    FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Solutions blames the current energy market for its decision to shutter its Ohio coal plant in Ohio within the next four years. It seems to be the final chapter in FirstEnergy’s struggle to keep its coal plants operational.

After years of seeking subsidies and so-called bailouts, the utility will be closing the Sammis plant in Jefferson County.

The plant generates nearly 1,500 megawatts of power. An average home uses less than a megawatt a month.

Dan Sawmiller with the Natural Resources Defense Council says it’s becoming too costly to keep generating coal power.

“You’re seeing some utilities trying to cling on to coal and it’s not paying off for them so it’s only a matter of time that these transitions happen for these other utilities,” says Sawmiller, who claims other utilities have done a better job at looking forward and investing in renewable energy , such as AEP. 

Earlier this year, FirstEnergy made plans to close its nuclear plants as well. The utility does leave the door open for changes in case the federal government intervenes with policies that save the plants.

Tags: 
Coal
Coal Plant Bailout
FirstEnergy

Related Content

Coal Plant Proposal In Ohio Scrapped, No New Generation In The Works

By May 17, 2018
Patty Chan/Shutterstock

After years in limbo, a plan to construct a new coal plant has been scrapped. That leaves Ohio without any proposals for new coal plant generation. Environmental groups see this as a critical turning point.

FirstEnergy Considers Selling, Closing Coal Plants

By Nov 17, 2016
FirstEnergy

One of Ohio’s largest energy companies could be closing or selling all of its power plants within the next two years. 

From The Power Plant To Your Electric Bill: Critical Point For The Future of Energy In Ohio

By May 18, 2016
Dynegy

Ohio’s largest energy companies are trying to figure out what they’re going to do with their coal power plants as they navigate through a vital time in the utilities industry. For the final installment of his three-part series, Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow explores the different paths those utilities can take and what that means for Ohioans who pay to keep the lights on.