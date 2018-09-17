Lack Of Broadband Service In Parts Of Ohio Could Affect Plans For High Tech Economy

By 3 hours ago
  • Map showing broadband access in Ohio
    Map showing broadband access in Ohio
    Connect Ohio

The Republican ticket for governor wants to bring together business and technology entrepreneurs to advise the state on creating high-tech jobs and improving state services. But right now that won’t help more than a million people who don’t have high speech internet in their homes.

One in 11 Ohioans have no access to reliable, affordable broadband, including a third of the state’s rural residents, but also thousands of people in the state’s biggest cities.

Kyle Quillen with Agile Networks in Canton says business and tech leaders should play a role in state policy on a high-tech economy, and says there is money and opportunity in getting reliable high speed internet throughout the state. "We have to help facilitate that. We have to help that investment happen. And ultimately, it will get there. It’s not going to happen overnight, because it’s a poor infrastructure. “

Bills to put up state money to incentivize broadband investment in rural homes and communities and in pockets of urban areas have passed the House but haven’t moved in the Senate.

Tags: 
broadband
technology

Related Content

GOP Ticket For Governor Pushes Business Panel To Guide State In High-Tech Policies

By Sep 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Republican candidate for governor says Ohio should be a leader in using technology to improve government services and the climate for business. And he wants his running mate to head up the effort to do that.

Lawmakers Hear Community Leaders' Call To Jump On Blockchain Train Now

By Aug 23, 2018
Karen Kasler

Experts say the decentralized, tamperproof digital ledger system known as blockchain has the potential to completely change commerce, culture, and communication – as the internet and smartphones have. And Republican state lawmakers say they want in on it.

Some Parts Of Ohio Lack Broadband While Two Bills To Provide It Are Stalled In The Ohio Legislature

By Jun 20, 2018
Jo Ingles

There is something millions of Ohioans take for granted that hundreds of thousands of others dream about – broadband service. All of Ohio’s major cities have it and some communities even offer it free to residents. But in some parts of Ohio, it is limited, cost prohibitive or isn’t even available. The Legislature is considering two bills that are meant to provide broadband services to areas of the state that don’t have it. But even though they have bipartisan support, the bills appear to be stalled. 