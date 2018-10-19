More Ohio School Districts Want To Join Lawsuit Against ECOT Founder

Two more Ohio school districts want to join in the court case against the now closed online charter school, ECOT. The districts say they don’t trust Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine to fight for their best interests.

Lake Local Schools in Wood County and Springfield City Schools in Clark County are the latest districts trying to join the fight against ECOT’s founder Bill Lager.

Ellen Kramer, an attorney representing them, says AG DeWine has too many close ties to Lager and charter schools.

“The attorney general knew years ago that ECOT was not operating on the up and up and he didn’t do anything until August,” says Kramer.

ECOT still owes Ohio money for overbilling the state. DeWine wants to force Lager to cover those costs.

DeWine opposes the districts from intervening, saying they lack standing, their interest is substantively remote, and they lack commonality between their claims and the state’s claims.