-
For the first time in five years, Ohio will be looking for a new state schools superintendent, now that longtime Department of Education veteran Paolo…
-
An educational service center is paying the state back for money it received while sponsoring the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. The…
-
A judge has denied local school districts from intervening in the civil lawsuit against what was the largest online charter school in Ohio, ECOT. The…
-
The Ohio House and Senate is exploring its options when it comes to how the state gives money to e-schools. But as lawmakers are discovering, the issue…
-
The state says the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow still owes tens of millions of dollars for students it didn’t have but was paid to educate.…
-
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is disappointed with the legislation he’s seeing pushed through the Ohio General Assembly, such as efforts going into the…
-
Two more Ohio school districts want to join in the court case against the now closed online charter school, ECOT. The districts say they don’t trust Ohio…
-
Two public school districts say Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine shouldn’t handle the state’s lawsuit seeking to recover millions of dollars from the…
-
Ohio’s Democratic US Senator is weighing in on a state scandal – the one involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who is up…
-
A judge has granted Attorney General Mike DeWine permission to carry forward with his lawsuit against ECOT and the companies owned by its founder, IQ…