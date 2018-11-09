The National Veterans Memorial And Museum Celebrates Its First Veteran's Day

By 45 seconds ago

The newly opened National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is open this weekend to celebrate Veteran’s Day. 

Museum project manager Amy Taylor says the new $82 million, 53,000 square foot facility is unique.

“This museum is special because it tells the story of veterans from the dawn of our country, all the way through to the present. And while we certainly have branch of service museums and conflict museums, this is the one place that takes all of those stories from all of those conflicts and from peace time and tells it all in one place," Taylor says.

Veterans are admitted to the museum free of charge. Tickets for adults are $17. 

Tags: 
National Veterans Memorial And Museum
Amy Taylor

Related Content

New National Veterans Memorial And Museum Set To Open In Columbus Soon

By Sep 25, 2018
Dan Konik

Next month, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum will open to the public. But this one of a kind facility isn’t in the nation’s capital. It is in Ohio’s capital city. 