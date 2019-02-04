Ohio House Aide Who Filed Harassment Complaint Against Fellow Staffer Loses Her Job

By 8 minutes ago
  • Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    Dan Konik

A legislative aide in the Ohio House who filed a complaint of inappropriate workplace behavior just before the election of the new speaker is no longer employed there. The investigation into her complaint found no wrongdoing. But the Ohio House says the decision to let her go had nothing to do with her complaint.

Reducing administrative costs is the reason cited for eliminating seven legislative staffers who had served as floaters, including Marissa Reyes, who filed the complaint, which included claims against supporters of now-Speaker Larry Householder. Those “floaters” are not assigned to any one member on a permanent basis. The House projects it will save about $350,000 by eliminating the positions. The written statement issued by the House says the move was made to create more efficiency and further states anyone whose position was eliminated can apply for other positions that are available. The aide who filed the complaint could not be reached for comment.

Tags: 
Marissa Reyes
sexual harassment
Ohio House aide loses job

Related Content

House Speaker Says He Won't Put Up With Employees Or Members Who Engage In Harassment

By Feb 1, 2019
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
Jo Ingles

An investigation into a complaint of inappropriate workplace behavior from an Ohio House legislative aide just before the election of the new speaker found no wrongdoing. That was the latest claim of bad behavior and inappropriate comments and actions at the Statehouse. But Speaker Larry Householder says the culture in the House is going to change.

2018 Year In Review: Scandal, Speaker Saga Top Statehouse Headlines

By Dec 31, 2018

In between campaigning and legislating, state lawmakers also found themselves in the middle of some high profile drama and scandal in 2018. 

Ohio House Staff Member Resigns After Sexual Harassment Complaints

By Sep 21, 2018
Columbus School Board

A legislative aide in the Ohio House has resigned after sexual harassment complaints that were filed against him by two female co-workers. 

Two Women Lawmakers Want AG To Reopen Investigation Into Comments By Seitz, Who Says It's Political

By Jun 29, 2018
Ohio House

Two Democratic women state representatives have asked Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine to reopen an investigation into comments made by the Majority Floor Leader at a going-away party in January. They say they’re concerned not only about the alleged conduct of Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati), but with a previous investigation that cleared him of wrongdoing.

Veteran Lawmaker Apologizes For Comments At Party That Other Lawmakers Found Derogatory, Sexist

By Jan 26, 2018
Ohio House

A longtime state representative is formally apologizing for comments he made at a going away party earlier this week – comments that had other lawmakers fuming and calling for an investigation.