Two Districts Want To Take Over For AG In State's Lawsuit To Recover Money From ECOT

By 2 minutes ago
  • ECOT founder Bill Lager watches speakers at a rally for the online charter school in May 2017. The school closed in January as the state said it owed back $80 million in state funds paid for students who weren't enrolled.
    ECOT founder Bill Lager watches speakers at a rally for the online charter school in May 2017. The school closed in January as the state said it owed back $80 million in state funds paid for students who weren't enrolled.
    Karen Kasler

Two public school districts say Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine shouldn’t handle the state’s lawsuit seeking to recover millions of dollars from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. They’re asking a Franklin County court if they can take over the lawsuit against the now-closed online charter school.

The Dayton Public Schools and the Logan Hocking Local Schools say they lost more than $21 million to ECOT in the last six years.  Attorney Ellen Kramer says DeWine has been inadequate in past cases involving public schools and that he’s compromised because of campaign donations from ECOT founder Bill Lager.

“The school districts have some serious questions about how committed the Attorney General is to helping them recover this money, and they prefer to control their own destiny in this case.”

The schools’ filing also claims DeWine’s possible successor as AG, Republican Dave Yost, won’t be better. The AG’s office says it has been as aggressive as legally possible, and that using an outside firm for this case would likely cost taxpayers more money.

Tags: 
ECOT
Mike DeWine
Bill Lager
public schools

Related Content

Ohio's Democratic US Senator Proposes Bill To Claw Back Federal Funds Awarded To ECOT

By Aug 27, 2018
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Democratic US Senator is weighing in on a state scandal – the one involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who is up for re-election this fall, is calling for federal money that went to that now-closed online charter school to be clawed back.

Groups Pushing ECOT Factor In Gubernatorial Campaign

By Jul 2, 2018
Dan Konik

Education advocates held a small rally outside of Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, calling for him to investigate the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Democrats are trying to connect the Republican gubernatorial nominee to the online charter school scandal. But there’s a back-and-forth on the ECOT debate that will likely last the entire campaign season.

DeWine Goes After Former ECOT Officials To Recover State Money

By Aug 21, 2018
Andy Chow

A judge has granted Attorney General Mike DeWine permission to carry forward with his lawsuit against ECOT and the companies owned by its founder, IQ Innovations and Altair Learning Management. The attorney general is taking a few different routes to get the money.  

Lawmaker Proposes Ban On Publicly-Funded Non-Disclosure Agreements

By Aug 21, 2018
Dan Konik

A lawmaker wants to stop companies and organizations from using taxpayer money to fund non-disclosure agreements. The issue came up recently with the now-closed online charter school, ECOT, which required severance packages to include these agreements. 

ECOT Loses Another Court Battle

By Aug 16, 2018
Dan Konik

What was the state’s largest online charter school has lost another round in court. 