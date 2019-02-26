Workers' Compensation Requests More Investment In Safety, Wellness Programs

By 30 seconds ago
  • BWC Administrator Stephanie McCloud testifies before the Ohio House Insurance committee.
    BWC Administrator Stephanie McCloud testifies before the Ohio House Insurance committee.
    Andy Chow

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is requesting an increase in its budget, saying it’s crucial to encouraging safety and wellness among workers while keeping employer rates down. 

Ohio BWC is requesting a $644 million biennial budget, an increase of nearly 9%.

BWC Administrator Stephanie McCloud told the Ohio House Insurance committee its programs help keep workers safe and healthy, which keeps premiums down.

“BWC employer rates are well below the national average we are hoping that by 2020 to be near or within the 10 lowest in the country,” says McCloud.

The BWC has also given back $2.3 billion in rebates in the past two years. McCloud says that’s based on good market investments and not due to over-collecting on premiums.

Some Republicans said they’re interested in adding reforms recommended by pro-business groups, such as the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Tags: 
BWC

Related Content

DeWine Proposes Cuts, Increases in Workers' Comp Budget

By Feb 15, 2019
info.bwc.ohio.gov

Gov. Mike DeWine has submitted to state lawmakers what he hopes to see in the budget for a key agency – a budget that’s separate from the big statewide spending plan he’ll introduce next month.

Ohio Employers Likely To Get A Big Rebate

By Apr 24, 2018
Columbus, Ohio
Dan Konik

Employers could be getting a big rebate if the Board of Directors for the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation approves it. 