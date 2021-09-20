House Republicans Encourage Yost To Challenge Biden's Vaccine/Testing Rule

State lawmakers are sounding off on President Joe Biden's proposed rule for businesses to require employees either get the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested for the virus weekly.

Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) says nearly 60 Republican House members have signed the letter. Koehler says the Biden rule amounts to a vaccine mandate.

"I don't think this is something where we should tell individuals in the United States that they have to take a shot. That is an extreme violation of their personal rights, that is not who we are as United States citizens," says Koehler.

The rule says businesses with more than 100 employees can test workers who do not get the shot.

But Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin), a physician, says it's important to have public policy reflect best practices in public health.

"We've had hundreds and thousands of Americans die and it continues so I think we know how to address this and that's through vaccines and aggressive testing and this reflects that best policy," Liston says.

Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) signed a letter with 23 other attorneys general around the country telling the Biden Administration the rule is illegal and that they'd file a lawsuit if Biden officially submits it.