Ohio Supreme Court strikes down congressional map currently in use for 2022 election

A split Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the 15-district congressional map that was used for the May primary and will be in place for the November general election.

In a 42-page ruling, the majority said the second attempt at a congressional map passed by Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission in March "unduly favors the Republican Party and disfavors the Democratic Party". The court ordered a new map within 30 days. The first map was rejected in January.

The split among the justices was as it's been throughout the redistricting saga. Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican, joined the court's three Democrats: Jennifer Brunner, Melody Stewart and Michael Donnelly. The court's three other Republicans - Sharon Kennedy, Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer - dissented.

The decision says the map "creates just three seats with Democratic vote shares over 52 percent (and one of those is at 52.15 percent). By contrast, all the Republican-leaning seats comfortably favor Republican candidates."

The groups that have challenged the Ohio House and Senate maps also challenged the congressional maps. But because filing deadlines for the case were in late May, this second map would be used for the 2022 election unless a federal court ruled otherwise. That led the League of Women Voters to drop their suit against the map.

This story will be updated.