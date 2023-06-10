© 2023 The Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio Light Opera Season Begins With "Camelot" June 10

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Steven Daigle, Artistic Director of the Ohio Light Opera, about the new season opening June 10 at the College of Wooster. "Camelot" opens the season Jun. 10, followed by "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," June 15, and "No, No, Nanette" June 22, plus three shows in July: "H.M.S. Pinafore," "Arizona Lady," and "Orpheus in the Underworld." June 10 is also WCLV Day at the Ohio Light Opera, with staff members at the lobby table.

