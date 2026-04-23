Early absentee voting is underway in Ohio. Here's how it's going so far

Early voting has been underway in Ohio for a couple of weeks. Of the roughly eight million registered voters in Ohio, 200,000 have requested ballots, and about half have been returned.



If you want to vote early by mail, the last day to request a ballot is April 28. A new state law says mail-in ballots must be returned by Election Day to be counted.

Ohio's mail-in voting process is secure and easy, said Secretary of State Frank LaRose in an interview.

“We make it convenient to vote absentee in Ohio and make sure that we safeguard the process, including with things like ballot tracking,” LaRose said.

Ballots can be tracked by going to the Secretary of State's website.

“You can see when the request has been received, you can see where the request is on its way to your house, you can see when it’s back to the board of election," LaRose said.

If you have doubts about your ballot getting back in time to be counted, you could return it in person to your county board of elections or the drop box located at it, before Election Day. Or you can cast a provisional ballot that will be held until officials confirm your eligibility.