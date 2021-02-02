10 Images
Castle Noel gallery 1
People walk out of Castle Noel in Medina. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Some of Hollywood's most recognizable faces and characters adorn a wall inside Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Tour guide Doug Meek leads guests on a tour of Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
The costume worn by actor Edmund Gwenn during his role as Kris Kringle in the 1947 Christmas film "Miracle on 34th Street" on display at Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Guests walk through the spinning Blizzard Vortex tunnel attraction at Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Toys line the "Enchanted I Had That Toyland" section of Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Toys fill the "Enchanted I Had That Toyland" section of Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
A Teddy Ruxpin toy on display Toys in the "Enchanted I Had That Toyland" section of Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Castle Noel co-owner Dana Klaus walks through the "Enchanted I Had That Toyland" section of Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Toys fill the "Enchanted I Had That Toyland" section of Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
