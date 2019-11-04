10 Images
Castle Noel gallery 2
More than 100,000 Christmas tree ornaments adorn the "Klaushoolio Ceiling" inside Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
An animatronic yeti sings "Jingle Bells" alongside Castle Noel co-owner Dana Klaus. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
An animatronic figure from a Saks Fifth Avenue New York City display called "Land of 1000 Delights" is on display at Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Animatronic figures of characters from "The Nutcracker" that had been in a Saks Fifth Avenue New York City window display. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Castle Noel co-owner Dana Klaus gives a tour through the attraction's restoration room. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Santa's mailroom inside Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media )
A Santa figurine from a Bloomingdale's window display. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Shoes move up a conveyor belt in what was a Bloomingdale's window display featured at Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
The grand hall inside Castle Noel. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Nadine Koenig, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania., (left) and Theresa Patitucci, of Riverside, New Jersey, pose for a photo with Santa inside Castle Noel's grand hall. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
