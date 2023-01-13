7 Images
Coshocton County Fair
IMG_2404.jpg
The Coshocton County Fair is full of typical fair festivities — brightly colored rides, tractor pulls and livestock auctions. This year, it included the first Ag for All Abilities Livestock Show to include more people with disabilities. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_2342 (1).jpg
The Coshocton County Fair is full of typical fair festivities — brightly colored rides, tractor pulls and livestock auctions. This year, it included the first Ag for All Abilities Livestock Show to include more people with disabilities. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_2349.jpg
The Coshocton County Fair is full of typical fair festivities — brightly colored rides, tractor pulls and livestock auctions. This year, it included the first Ag for All Abilities Livestock Show to include more people with disabilities. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_2406.jpg
The Coshocton County Fair is full of typical fair festivities — brightly colored rides, tractor pulls and livestock auctions. This year, it included the first Ag for All Abilities Livestock Show to include more people with disabilities. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_2359.jpg
IMG_2357.jpg
The Coshocton County Fair is full of typical fair festivities — brightly colored rides, tractor pulls and livestock auctions. This year, it included the first Ag for All Abilities Livestock Show to include more people with disabilities. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_2339.jpg
The Coshocton County Fair is full of typical fair festivities — brightly colored rides, tractor pulls and livestock auctions. This year, it included the first Ag for All Abilities Livestock Show to include more people with disabilities. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
1/7