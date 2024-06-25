3 Images
David Lemponen
Katarina Plotz looks through a box of her grandpa’s mementos on Nov. 12, 2025. Her grandpa, David Lemponen, was a volunteer firefighter and died in the line of duty in 2017. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
David Lemponen spent 60 years volunteering for the Austinburg Volunteer Fire Department before he died in the line of duty in 2017. His granddaughter, Katarina Plotz, sets out some mementos from his career on Nov. 12, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
David Lemponen was a volunteer firefighter with the Austinburg Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years when he died in the line of duty in 2017. His badges, pictured here on Nov. 12, 2025, range from certifications he got to a badge from National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
