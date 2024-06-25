PXL_20251112_184717593.MP (2).jpg

David Lemponen was a volunteer firefighter with the Austinburg Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years when he died in the line of duty in 2017. His badges, pictured here on Nov. 12, 2025, range from certifications he got to a badge from National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)