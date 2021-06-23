Universities Partnering With Law Enforcement To Increase Police Recruitment

With major city police departments struggling with large numbers of retirements and departures, Ohio is launching a program to help encourage more young people to become law enforcement officers.

Central State University and Cedarville University are teaming up with police departments and sheriff's offices for the College To Law Enforcement Pathway program.

Patrick Oliver, director of Cedarville University's criminal justice program, says the College To Law Enforcement Pathway will pair students with experienced officers to learn leadership skills.

Oliver says this can increase the number of women and people of color who join the police force.

"Because we're going to recruit them, select them, train them, develop them, and then have a pool of highly qualified candidates that include both minorities and women," says Oliver.

Since students majoring in criminal justice might already be on the career path to become a peace officer, Oliver likened College To Law Enforcement Pathway to an honors program where a student is guaranteed a job after completing the course.

The state-run program is intended to strengthen training among prospective new officers. Students will take part in workshops that cover a variety of topics including the prevention of bias-based policing.