New Budget Airline Serving Ohio Offers Direct Flights To Popular Destinations

The founder of JetBlue is launching a new, low-cost airline. Breeze Airways is offering flights from 39 routes throughout the country, including some from John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Akron-Canton Airport.

Gov. Mike DeWine says a low-cost option is good for families who travel for pleasure, but he says it’s really good to attract more business investment in the Buckeye State.

“Companies really look to see if they can get flights out of Ohio. Many times, they are really excited when they can get direct flights to other cities," DeWine says.

The state’s private nonprofit development corporation, JobsOhio, offered Breeze a revenue guarantee to launch those routes. Breeze will offer non-stop flights to 16 cities, including Charleston, Hartford, New Orleans, Norfolk and Tampa. Some flights are already in service and others are coming on line soon.

