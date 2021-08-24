Case Over $300 Unemployment Assistance Sent Back To County Court

The fight to bring back the $300 weekly additional checks to unemployed Ohioans remains up in the air after an appeals court decided to send the case back to a county judge.

The 10th District Court of Appeals ruled that a lower court's decision to deny reinstating the additional unemployment assistance is based on an analysis that is "incomplete."

The appeals court says the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas did not address two factors in the case; "unjustifiable harm to third parties or any public interest served by the injunction."

Zach Schiller, Policy Matters Ohio, says there's still hope the additional $300 a week will be paid out retroactively.

"I would certainly hope that there could be some benefits that could be paid out beyond those that expire on September 4," Schiller says.

Ohio stopped accepting the federal dollars to pay out the checks at the end of June. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said vaccines and other protection measures were in place that allowed people to go back to work.