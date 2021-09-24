DeWine Says Redistricting Commission Is Ready For What The Court Decides

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is reacting to a lawsuit has been filed over against Ohio's new state House and Senate district maps, which Republicans admit were drawn to give GOP candidates supermajorities in both chambers.

Before he voted for the new state legislative maps, DeWine said he wished the plan would've more closely followed the constitution.

Now DeWine is responding to news that the ACLU of Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio have challenged the maps in court.

"We knew there were going to be lawsuits filed, there are always lawsuits filed and the courts will make their decision. We respect the process, we respect the courts, and whatever the courts tell us to do we will do," says DeWine.

DeWine stopped short of saying if he thought the maps were unconstitutional, saying that's for the court to decide.