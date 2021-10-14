Ohio's schools will never again get letter grades on their report cards

Ohio’s state report cards on schools will never again rank districts and buildings on an A-F letter grade scale.

This year’s abbreviated report cards show graduation rate, student performance on certain indicators and demographic and enrollment data for buildings and districts.

Dr. Chris Woolard with the Ohio Department of Education said even without letter grades, the report cards tell a story of what’s happened in the last year.

“Statewide student performance decreased. It didn't impact everybody the same, though. And that's sort of an important point, too, that it was our sort of historically underserved students, our economically disadvantaged students who were more impacted had larger decreases," Woolard said.

Last year's report cards also didn't feature letter grades.

But Woolard said there's still a lot of information in the report cards, even without the letter grades.

“It's really designed to have a better understanding, one, the impact of the pandemic, sort of understand where students and schools are, and to sort of set a bit of a baseline moving forward about how do we move forward this year," Woolard said.

Woolard said a law passed earlier this year replaces letter grades with one to five stars, and other data will be simplified.

This is the second major overhaul for the report cards in a decade. The letter grades, first put in place in 2012, were scrapped after some lawmakers didn’t like the labeling of some low-performing districts as failing. There were also complaints that the system was both too simplistic and too complicated.

Changing letter grades to stars doesn't affect how buildings are categorized for the state's EdChoice voucher program. As of a law passed in November 2020, whether students in a building qualify for EdChoice is based on that building's performance index score, which is one element of the report cards.