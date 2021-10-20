Lawmakers want to let teens work later on a school night

The bill would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work until 9pm on a school night.

Current law says those teenagers have to stop working at 7pm when they have school the next day.

Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) says the bill, SB251, requires approval by parents.

"They're still not able to work and go to school and work more than 40 hours a week so this is something that will be manageable for the individuals as students, but also the parents as well to be able to have control of what their kids are doing after school," says Maharath.

The senator says different business groups, including the Ohio Restaurant Association, are behind the bill.

She notes the service industry has struggled to find workers, forcing some shops to close earlier in the day than usual.

