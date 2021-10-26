Cupp says redistricting commission will miss another deadline

The Ohio Redistricting Commission will miss the constitutional deadline to approve a new Congressional district map, after missing two deadlines in creating new Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps last month.

House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima), co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, says the commission will hold a hearing to look over Congressional district map proposals on Thursday.

But Cupp says the commission will miss the deadline to actually approve a map.

That means it goes back to the Ohio House and Senate for a joint committee.

"We hope to have a schedule available relatively soon so we want to begin November at work on these," says Cupp.

The Ohio General Assembly missed its first deadline to approve a map before the end of September. That's when the opportunity switched to the Ohio Redistricting Commission. But Cupp says the delay in U.S. Census Bureau data in addition to the lawsuits over the state legislative district maps stalled the mapmakers process for getting a proposal done in time.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission also missed two deadlines for those Ohio House and Ohio Senate district maps in September.

The General Assembly has until the end of November to pass a Congressional district plan, which will go from 16 to 15 seats this year. A 10-year map would need a three-fifths vote, with approval from at least one-third of the Democratic caucus.