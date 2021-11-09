What would Ohio get out of the Build Back Better Act?

With the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passing a few days ago, backers of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better ACT are now looking at voting on that plan, another element of President Biden’s economic agenda. And they say has a lot that can help Ohioans.

While the infrastructure bill puts money into roads, broadband, and pipelines, this has funding for universal pre-K and child care benefits. And Steven Wagner with UHCAN Ohio, a group that advocates for universal health care, says it will provide money for home health services for senior citizens.

“Without that kind of support, often called home community-based services, they would have to live outside their community, outside their home, potentially in a long-term care facility or assisted living facility,” Wagner. says.

Opponents, including Republicans and some moderate Democrats, say the bill is too expensive and would raise taxes on corporations and high wealth people, which they say would hurt the overall economy.

