Husted doesn't know why former FirstEnergy execs named him in court filing

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) has been named in court filings related to a lawsuit against former FirstEnergy executives.

Shareholders accuse the former utility bosses of breaching their fiduciary duties and unjustly enriching themselves when they played a role in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme to bailout FirstEnergy nuclear plants.

Husted says he has no idea why former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and former senior vice president Michael Dowling named him as someone who would have discoverable information. Husted adds that so far no one has contacted him.

"But I'm always willing and happy to help anybody involved in the criminal justice system to find justice, whether that is a prosecution or an exoneration. Happy -- if there's any information out there that I can provide -- to do so," says Husted.

The executives have not been charged with a crime but FirstEnergy agreed to a $230 million plea deal in the case.

Jones and Dowling listed many private sector and government officials as people who could have important information in the case. That list includes every legislator that voted in favor of HB6 in 2019.