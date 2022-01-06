Ohio National Guard troops move out to hospital mission, but many members are still unvaccinated

Some Ohio National Guard troops got a greeting from their commander-in-chief as they set out on their mission to help Ohio’s hospitals overwhelmed by soaring COVID patient numbers and staffing shortages.

But a significant number of Guard personnel can't go on this hospital mission because they're unvaccinated.

DeWine personally offered well wishes to Guard members at the Defense Supply Center in Columbus, sending them off with a handshake and a homemade buckeye from his wife Fran. They're headed to around 35 hospitals around the state.

A few more shots from DeWine as he talks to @OHNationalGuard personnel headed to Ohio hospitals to help w high COVID patient loads and lowered staffing pic.twitter.com/5ufD1nvMhr — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) January 6, 2022

But DeWine said he’s frustrated that almost half of Ohio Army National Guard personnel can’t be deployed on this mission because they haven’t gotten COVID shots.

“In some of our testing places, 40% to 45% of the people are testing positive. So this is a high risk operation. You need to be protected. The best way for you to be protected is to get the vaccination," DeWine said. "So, look, we're not happy with where we are. We’re going to continue to push that with our troops."

Adjutant General Major General John Harris Jr. said some 44% of Ohio Army National Guard members don’t have their COVID vaccinations, and can’t be sent to hospitals till they do.

“I would never put a soldier or airman in harm's way without the best protection we could put on them body armor, helmets, and this medical readiness is the exact same thing," Harris said of mandating COVID vaccines. "We're putting folks into harm's way.”

So he’s moved up the deadline from the June 30 date set by the Pentagon to March 31.

“I certainly don't want to vilify the people who aren't taking the vaccine," Harris said. "I am disappointed that there's so much conflicting information that makes a very difficult decision.”

Harris says the move of that deadline has boosted the vaccination rate from 53% to 56% in just the last week. But that’s still below the state’s vaccination rate of around 59%. And it's also below the National Guard’s national average of just over 61%.