© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

LaRose: May 3 ballot won't include House, Senate races after Ohio Supreme Court ruling

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published March 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
A stack of Ohio's newest "I Voted" stickers sit in a basket at the Franklin County Board of Elections office in Columbus.
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A stack of Ohio's newest "I Voted" stickers sit in a basket at the Franklin County Board of Elections office in Columbus.

The Secretary of State says candidates for those legislative offices won't be on the May primary ballot after the decision invalidating those district maps.

More fallout from Wednesday’s late night decision by the Ohio Supreme Court to throw out House and Senate maps as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The state’s top elections official says he’s determined a full primary will not happen on May 3.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has notified the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate and Gov. Mike DeWine that because of the court’s rejection of the House and Senate maps, those races can’t appear on the May 3 primary ballot.

LaRose’s letter blames what he calls “a cascading series of delays beyond our control” such as late census data, opponent lawsuit and out of state special interests.

But LaRose, DeWine, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp are all Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission and voted for the maps that have been tossed out.

While LaRose says the legislature must come up with a new date for the legislative races, the other statewide races will go forward on May 3.

Government/Politics
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614-578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content